Protect Aktienanleihe auf Snow. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.12.2022 - DE000VV9VFW7




07.12.22 00:49
Das Instrument DE000VV9VFW7 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)5Q5 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.12.2022: WARVO_01_ITM The instrument DE000VV9VFW7 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)5Q5 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.12.2022: WARVO_01_ITM

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 06.12./17:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VV9VFW7 VV9VFW 100,00 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  05.12.22
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  05.12.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
