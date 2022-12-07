Erweiterte Funktionen
Protect Aktienanleihe auf Snow. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.12.2022 - DE000VV9VFW7
07.12.22 00:49
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VV9VFW7 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)5Q5 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.12.2022: WARVO_01_ITM The instrument DE000VV9VFW7 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)5Q5 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.12.2022: WARVO_01_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.12./17:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV9VFW7
|VV9VFW
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|05.12.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|05.12.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.