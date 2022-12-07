Das Instrument DE000VV9VFT3 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)NKE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.12.2022: WARVO_04_ITM The instrument DE000VV9VFT3 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)NKE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.12.2022: WARVO_04_ITM