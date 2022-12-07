Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf Muni. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.12.2022 - DE000LB34N17
07.12.22 00:49
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB34N17 Safe-Anl Cap 22(22.12.28) MUV2 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.12.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB34N17 Safe-Anl Cap 22(22.12.28) MUV2 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.12.2022: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB34N17
|LB34N1
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|02.12.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|02.12.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.