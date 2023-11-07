Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Zertifikat auf Pu. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.11.2023 - DE000HVB8AM1
07.11.23 00:48
Das Instrument DE000HVB8AM1 HVB EXP.PL 08.11.27 PUMA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.11.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB8AM1 HVB EXP.PL 08.11.27 PUMA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.11.2023: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8AM1
|HVB8AM
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
1.010
0,00%
0,54
-3,57%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|03.11.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|03.11.23
