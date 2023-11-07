Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Indexanleihe Protect au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.11.2023 - DE000HVB89V3




07.11.23 00:48
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB89V3 HVB XPRPRO Anl.23(26) DAX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.11.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB89V3 HVB XPRPRO Anl.23(26) DAX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.11.2023: WARUN_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,25 € 101,25 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB89V3 HVB89V 101,25 € 101,25 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,25 € 0,00%  03.11.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,25 € 0,00%  03.11.23
  = Realtime
