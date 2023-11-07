Das Instrument DE000HVB89V3 HVB XPRPRO Anl.23(26) DAX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.11.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB89V3 HVB XPRPRO Anl.23(26) DAX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.11.2023: WARUN_01