Erweiterte Funktionen
Multi Aktienanleihe mit Barriere. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.09.2022 - DE000VV0MBC6
07.09.22 00:27
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VV0MBC6 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(23) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.09.2022: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VV0MBC6 Protect Multi Aktienanl.22(23) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.09.2022: WARVO_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.09./07:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV0MBC6
|VV0MBC
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|05.09.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.