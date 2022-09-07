Das Instrument DE000VV0MAX4 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.09.2022: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VV0MAX4 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.09.2022: WARVO_01