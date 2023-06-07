Das Instrument DE000VU7H1K1 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.06.2023: WARVO_05_ITM The instrument DE000VU7H1K1 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.06.2023: WARVO_05_ITM