Multi-Aktienanleihe mit Barriere . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.06.2023 - DE000VU7H1K1
07.06.23 00:10
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VU7H1K1 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.06.2023: WARVO_05_ITM The instrument DE000VU7H1K1 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.06.2023: WARVO_05_ITM
