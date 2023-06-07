Erweiterte Funktionen



07.06.23 00:10
Das Instrument DE000VU7H1K1 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.06.2023: WARVO_05_ITM The instrument DE000VU7H1K1 Protect Multi Aktienanl.23(24) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.06.2023: WARVO_05_ITM

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VU7H1K1 VU7H1K 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  05.06.23
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  23.05.23
  = Realtime
