Aktienanleihe Protect auf Kerin. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.03.2023 - DE000HVB7HX5
07.03.23 00:54
Das Instrument DE000HVB7HX5 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)PPX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.03.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7HX5 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)PPX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.03.2023: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.03./21:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7HX5
|HVB7HX
|1.000 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|03.03.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|03.03.23
