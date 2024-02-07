Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf TUI [. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.02.2024 - DE000HVB8KN8
07.02.24 00:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB8KN8 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.24(25)TUI1 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.02.2024: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB8KN8 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.24(25)TUI1 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.02.2024: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.02./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8KN8
|HVB8KN
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|01.02.24
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|06.02.24
