Aktienanleihe Protect auf TUI [. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.02.2024 - DE000HVB8KN8




07.02.24 00:58
Das Instrument DE000HVB8KN8 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.24(25)TUI1 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.02.2024: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB8KN8 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.24(25)TUI1 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.02.2024: WARUN_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 06.02./21:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB8KN8 HVB8KN 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  01.02.24
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  06.02.24
  = Realtime
