2-Jahres EUR Fixkupon Expres. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.02.2023 - JE00BLS2TC97




07.02.23 00:43
Das Instrument JE00BLS2TC97 EO-MTN 2023(25) EURO STOXX 50 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.02.2023: WARGS_01 The instrument JE00BLS2TC97 EO-MTN 2023(25) EURO STOXX 50 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.02.2023: WARGS_01

