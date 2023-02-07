Erweiterte Funktionen
2-Jahres EUR Fixkupon Expres. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.02.2023 - JE00BLS2TC97
07.02.23 00:43
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument JE00BLS2TC97 EO-MTN 2023(25) EURO STOXX 50 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.02.2023: WARGS_01 The instrument JE00BLS2TC97 EO-MTN 2023(25) EURO STOXX 50 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.02.2023: WARGS_01
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.