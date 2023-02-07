Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 07.02.2023 - DE000HVB7EK9




07.02.23 00:43
Das Instrument DE000HVB7EK9 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 07.02.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7EK9 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 23(26)ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 07.02.2023: WARUN_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,25 € 101,25 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7EK9 HVB7EK 101,25 € 101,25 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,25 € 0,00%  26.01.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,25 € 0,00%  26.01.23
  = Realtime
