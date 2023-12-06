Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe mit Barriere auf . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.12.2023 - DE000VM5FQM7
06.12.23 00:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VM5FQM7 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(24)EOAN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.12.2023: WARVO_07_ITM The instrument DE000VM5FQM7 Protect Aktienanl.v.23(24)EOAN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.12.2023: WARVO_07_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.12./14:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VM5FQM7
|VM5FQM
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|01.12.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|04.12.23
