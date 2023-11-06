Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf EU. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.11.2023 - DE000LB4LZ28
05.11.23 23:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB4LZ28 Deep-Exp-Z 24.11.2028 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.11.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4LZ28 Deep-Exp-Z 24.11.2028 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.11.2023: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.030 €
|1.030 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4LZ28
|LB4LZ2
|1.030 €
|1.030 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.030 €
|0,00%
|31.10.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.030 €
|0,00%
|31.10.23
