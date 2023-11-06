Das Instrument DE000LB4LZ28 Deep-Exp-Z 24.11.2028 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.11.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4LZ28 Deep-Exp-Z 24.11.2028 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.11.2023: WARLB_01