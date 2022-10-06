Erweiterte Funktionen
Protect Aktienanleihe auf ASM. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.10.2022 - DE000VV6TSY6
06.10.22 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VV6TSY6 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)ASME WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.10.2022: WARVO_01 The instrument DE000VV6TSY6 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)ASME WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.10.2022: WARVO_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.10./19:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VV6TSY6
|VV6TSY
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|04.10.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|04.10.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
