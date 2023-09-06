Erweiterte Funktionen



05.09.23 23:49
Das Instrument DE000HVB8412 HVB Express Zert. 23(26) S500 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.09.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB8412 HVB Express Zert. 23(26) S500 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.09.2023: WARUN_03

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB8412 HVB841 1.000 € 1.000 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  04.09.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  07.08.23
  = Realtime
