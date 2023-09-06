Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Zertifikat mit fixem E. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.09.2023 - DE000HVB8412
05.09.23 23:49
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB8412 HVB Express Zert. 23(26) S500 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.09.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB8412 HVB Express Zert. 23(26) S500 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.09.2023: WARUN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8412
|HVB841
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|04.09.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|07.08.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.