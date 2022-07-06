Erweiterte Funktionen
Partizipationsanleihe auf Basket. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.07.2022 - DE000HLB8Z72
06.07.22 00:01
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HLB8Z72 Partizip.Anl.19(04.07.24)SIE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.07.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB8Z72 Partizip.Anl.19(04.07.24)SIE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.07.2022: WARJP_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,10 €
|99,60 €
|-0,50 €
|-0,50%
|05.07./18:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB8Z72
|HLB8Z7
|113,50 €
|99,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|99,10 €
|-0,50%
|05.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.