DuoRendite Aktien-Kuponanleihe. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.07.2022 - DE000HLB87S4
06.07.22 00:01
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HLB87S4 DuoRend Anl-K.v.21(22-24)SAP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.07.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB87S4 DuoRend Anl-K.v.21(22-24)SAP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.07.2022: WARJP_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|79,20 €
|79,50 €
|-0,30 €
|-0,38%
|05.07./18:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HLB87S4
|HLB87S
|100,10 €
|78,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|79,20 €
|-0,38%
|05.07.22
