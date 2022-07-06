Das Instrument DE000HLB87S4 DuoRend Anl-K.v.21(22-24)SAP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.07.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB87S4 DuoRend Anl-K.v.21(22-24)SAP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.07.2022: WARJP_01