DuoRendite Aktien-Kuponanleihe. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.07.2022 - DE000HLB83N4




06.07.22 00:01
Das Instrument DE000HLB83N4 DuoRend Anl-K.v.20(21-23)FRE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.07.2022: WARJP_01 The instrument DE000HLB83N4 DuoRend Anl-K.v.20(21-23)FRE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.07.2022: WARJP_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
85,10 € 86,10 € -1,00 € -1,16% 05.07./18:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HLB83N4 HLB83N 101,20 € 77,30 €
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		85,10 € -1,16%  05.07.22
