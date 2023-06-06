Erweiterte Funktionen
Kapitalschutz mit Cap auf CS. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.06.2023 - DE000PF999X2
05.06.23 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF999X2 Anleihe v.23(06.06.28) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.06.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PF999X2 Anleihe v.23(06.06.28) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.06.2023: WARBN_06
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.015 €
|1.015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.06./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF999X2
|PF999X
|1.015 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.015 €
|0,00%
|30.05.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.