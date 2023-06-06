Das Instrument DE000PF999X2 Anleihe v.23(06.06.28) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.06.2023: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PF999X2 Anleihe v.23(06.06.28) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.06.2023: WARBN_06