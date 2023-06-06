Das Instrument DE000LB4B8W1 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 23(27) MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.06.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4B8W1 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 23(27) MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.06.2023: WARLB_01