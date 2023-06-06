Erweiterte Funktionen
5,2 % Express-Aktien-Anleihe . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.06.2023 - DE000LB4B8W1
05.06.23 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB4B8W1 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 23(27) MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.06.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4B8W1 EXP-Aktien-Anleihe 23(27) MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.06.2023: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4B8W1
|LB4B8W
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|01.06.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|01.06.23
= Realtime
