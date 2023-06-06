Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Zertifikat auf S&. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.06.2023 - DE000HVB7UW0
05.06.23 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7UW0 HVB EXP.PL 06.12.27 S&P500 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.06.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7UW0 HVB EXP.PL 06.12.27 S&P500 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.06.2023: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7UW0
|HVB7UW
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|02.06.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|02.06.23
= Realtime
