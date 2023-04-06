Erweiterte Funktionen
Open-End Partizipationszertifikat. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.04.2023 - DE000VU4DH86
05.04.23 23:43
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VU4DH86 O.End Part.Z23(24/unl.) Index WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.04.2023: WARVO_02_ITM The instrument DE000VU4DH86 O.End Part.Z23(24/unl.) Index WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.04.2023: WARVO_02_ITM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.04./07:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VU4DH86
|VU4DH8
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|31.03.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|31.03.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.