Open-End Partizipationszertifikat. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.04.2023 - DE000VU4DH86




05.04.23 23:43
Das Instrument DE000VU4DH86 O.End Part.Z23(24/unl.) Index WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.04.2023: WARVO_02_ITM The instrument DE000VU4DH86 O.End Part.Z23(24/unl.) Index WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.04.2023: WARVO_02_ITM

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 05.04./07:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VU4DH86 VU4DH8 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  31.03.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  31.03.23
  = Realtime
