Aktienanleihe mit Barriere (Qua. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.03.2024 - DE000VD0JEB0
06.03.24 00:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VD0JEB0 Protect Aktienanl.v.24(25)ABEC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.03.2024: WARVO_07_ITM The instrument DE000VD0JEB0 Protect Aktienanl.v.24(25)ABEC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.03.2024: WARVO_07_ITM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.03./07:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VD0JEB0
|VD0JEB
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|04.03.24
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|04.03.24
