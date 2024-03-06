Das Instrument DE000PN99GA5 MEM.EXPRESS Z08.03.29 Basket WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.03.2024: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PN99GA5 MEM.EXPRESS Z08.03.29 Basket WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.03.2024: WARBN_06