5Y Memory Express Worst-of . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.03.2024 - DE000PN99GA5




06.03.24 00:58
Das Instrument DE000PN99GA5 MEM.EXPRESS Z08.03.29 Basket WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.03.2024: WARBN_06 The instrument DE000PN99GA5 MEM.EXPRESS Z08.03.29 Basket WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.03.2024: WARBN_06

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 05.03./07:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PN99GA5 PN99GA 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  01.03.24
  = Realtime
