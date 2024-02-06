Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Comm. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.02.2024 - DE000HVB8HX3
06.02.24 00:49
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB8HX3 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.24(25)CBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.02.2024: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB8HX3 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.24(25)CBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.02.2024: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.02./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8HX3
|HVB8HX
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|02.02.24
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|01.02.24
Aktuell
