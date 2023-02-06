Das Instrument DE000PD99J43 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24)IFX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.02.2023: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PD99J43 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24)IFX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.02.2023: WARBN_02