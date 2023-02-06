Erweiterte Funktionen
1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.02.2023 - DE000PD99J43
05.02.23 22:21
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PD99J43 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24)IFX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.02.2023: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PD99J43 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24)IFX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.02.2023: WARBN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|03.02./07:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99J43
|PD99J4
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|30.01.23
= Realtime
