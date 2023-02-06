Erweiterte Funktionen



1Y Aktienanleihe Protect Last . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.02.2023 - DE000PD99J43




05.02.23 22:21
Das Instrument DE000PD99J43 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24)IFX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.02.2023: WARBN_02 The instrument DE000PD99J43 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24)IFX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.02.2023: WARBN_02

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 03.02./07:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000PD99J43 PD99J4 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  30.01.23
