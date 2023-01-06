Erweiterte Funktionen



06.01.23 01:03
Das Instrument DE000LB36EK5 Deep-Exp-Z 24.03.2028 SXEP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.01.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB36EK5 Deep-Exp-Z 24.03.2028 SXEP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.01.2023: WARLB_01

 
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,66 0,4614 4,1986 +909,97% 05.01./23:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US05344R1041 A2PDLG 5,11 0,30
Werte im Artikel
4,66 plus
+909,97%
1.010 plus
0,00%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 4,66 +909,97%  05.01.23
NYSE 0,4793 0,00%  04.01.23
AMEX 0,43 0,00%  29.12.22
Frankfurt 0,4776 € -10,41%  04.01.23
  = Realtime
