Erweiterte Funktionen
AVALON GLOBOCARE - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 06.01.2023 - DE000LB36EK5
06.01.23 01:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB36EK5 Deep-Exp-Z 24.03.2028 SXEP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.01.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB36EK5 Deep-Exp-Z 24.03.2028 SXEP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.01.2023: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,66
|0,4614
|4,1986
|+909,97%
|05.01./23:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US05344R1041
|A2PDLG
|5,11
|0,30
Werte im Artikel
4,66
+909,97%
1.010
0,00%
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.