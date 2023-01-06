Das Instrument DE000LB36EK5 Deep-Exp-Z 24.03.2028 SXEP WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 06.01.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB36EK5 Deep-Exp-Z 24.03.2028 SXEP WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 06.01.2023: WARLB_01