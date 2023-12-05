Erweiterte Funktionen



05.12.23 00:56
Das Instrument DE000LB4PKZ9 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.02.2030 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.12.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4PKZ9 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.02.2030 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.12.2023: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB4PKZ9 LB4PKZ 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  30.11.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  30.11.23
  = Realtime
