Das Instrument DE000LB4PKW6 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.02.2030 LHA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.12.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4PKW6 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.02.2030 LHA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.12.2023: WARLB_01