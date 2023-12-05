Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.12.2023 - DE000LB4PKV8
05.12.23 00:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB4PKV8 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.02.2030 DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.12.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4PKV8 Deep-ExpZ plus 22.02.2030 DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.12.2023: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.12./07:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4PKV8
|LB4PKV
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|30.11.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|30.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
