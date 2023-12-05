Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Zertifikat auf Po. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.12.2023 - DE000HVB8DK9
05.12.23 00:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB8DK9 HVB EXP.PL 07.12.26 Porsche WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.12.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB8DK9 HVB EXP.PL 07.12.26 Porsche WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.12.2023: WARUN_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8DK9
|HVB8DK
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|01.12.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|30.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.