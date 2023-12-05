Das Instrument DE000HVB8D85 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)VNA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.12.2023: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB8D85 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)VNA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.12.2023: WARUN_02