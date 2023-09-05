Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Deuts. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.09.2023 - DE000HVB84N1
04.09.23 23:46
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB84N1 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.09.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB84N1 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.09.2023: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|03.09./21:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB84N1
|HVB84N
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|01.09.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|01.09.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
