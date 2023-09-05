Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Zertifikat auf TotalEne. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.09.2023 - DE000HVB84H3
04.09.23 23:46
Das Instrument DE000HVB84H3 HVB EXP.CL 07.09.26 Total WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.09.2023: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB84H3 HVB EXP.CL 07.09.26 Total WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.09.2023: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.007,5 €
|1.007,5 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB84H3
|HVB84H
|1.008 €
|1.008 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.007,5 €
|0,00%
|01.09.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.007,5 €
|0,00%
|01.09.23
= Realtime
