Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf MS. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.08.2022 - DE000LB3VSL2




04.08.22 23:49
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB3VSL2 Deep-Exp-Z 27.10.2028 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.08.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3VSL2 Deep-Exp-Z 27.10.2028 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.08.2022: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Dringend: Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Heute massiver Ausbruch
Diesen 392% Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3VSL2 LB3VSL 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  02.08.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  02.08.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran-Aktie bricht aus: Sensationelle Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diesen 424% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...