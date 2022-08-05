Erweiterte Funktionen



4,00% Protect Pro Indexanleihe. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.08.2022 - DE000KE3C1W2




04.08.22 23:49
Das Instrument DE000KE3C1W2 EO-MTN 2022(25) EURO STOXX 50 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.08.2022: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000KE3C1W2 EO-MTN 2022(25) EURO STOXX 50 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.08.2022: WARBA_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 04.08./21:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000KE3C1W2 KE3C1W 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  02.08.22
