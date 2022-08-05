Erweiterte Funktionen
4,00% Protect Pro Indexanleihe. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.08.2022 - DE000KE3C1W2
04.08.22 23:49
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000KE3C1W2 EO-MTN 2022(25) EURO STOXX 50 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.08.2022: WARBA_01 The instrument DE000KE3C1W2 EO-MTN 2022(25) EURO STOXX 50 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.08.2022: WARBA_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.08./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KE3C1W2
|KE3C1W
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|02.08.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
