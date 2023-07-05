Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Volks. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.07.2023 - DE000HVB7XV6
04.07.23 23:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7XV6 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.07.2023: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB7XV6 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.23(24)VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.07.2023: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.07./00:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7XV6
|HVB7XV
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|03.07.23
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|03.07.23
