04.06.23 21:40
Das Instrument DE000HVB7UC2 HVB Expr.Z07.06.28 DTE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.06.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7UC2 HVB Expr.Z07.06.28 DTE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.06.2023: WARUN_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
953,25 € 1.000 € -46,75 € -4,67% 02.06./16:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB7UC2 HVB7UC 1.000 € 953,25 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  31.05.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 953,25 € -4,67%  02.06.23
  = Realtime
