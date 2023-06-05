Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Plus Airbag Zertifikat . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.06.2023 - DE000HVB7UC2
04.06.23 21:40
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7UC2 HVB Expr.Z07.06.28 DTE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.06.2023: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7UC2 HVB Expr.Z07.06.28 DTE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.06.2023: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|953,25 €
|1.000 €
|-46,75 €
|-4,67%
|02.06./16:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7UC2
|HVB7UC
|1.000 €
|953,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|31.05.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|953,25 €
|-4,67%
|02.06.23
= Realtime
