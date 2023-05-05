Erweiterte Funktionen



04.05.23 23:41
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB3RJH7 Aktien-Anl Duo 23(24-26) BAS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.05.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3RJH7 Aktien-Anl Duo 23(24-26) BAS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.05.2023: WARLB_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3RJH7 LB3RJH 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  02.05.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  02.05.23
  = Realtime
