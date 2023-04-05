Das Instrument DE000LB3PJQ2 SMGL DpExpZ 24.08.2029 DAX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.04.2023: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3PJQ2 SMGL DpExpZ 24.08.2029 DAX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.04.2023: WARLB_01