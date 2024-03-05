Erweiterte Funktionen



05.03.24 00:59
Das Instrument DE000HVB8LY3 HVB EXP.PL.Z05.03.29 Basket WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.03.2024: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB8LY3 HVB EXP.PL.Z05.03.29 Basket WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.03.2024: WARUN_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB8LY3 HVB8LY 1.000 € 1.000 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  01.03.24
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  01.03.24
  = Realtime
