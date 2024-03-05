Erweiterte Funktionen
Worst-of Express Plus Zertifik. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.03.2024 - DE000HVB8LY3
05.03.24 00:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB8LY3 HVB EXP.PL.Z05.03.29 Basket WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.03.2024: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB8LY3 HVB EXP.PL.Z05.03.29 Basket WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.03.2024: WARUN_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8LY3
|HVB8LY
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|01.03.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|01.03.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.