Das Instrument DE000LB4TGY2 Deep-Exp-Z 27.04.2029 LHA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.02.2024: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4TGY2 Deep-Exp-Z 27.04.2029 LHA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.02.2024: WARLB_01