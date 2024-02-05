Erweiterte Funktionen
3-Year CHF Phoenix Autocallab. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.02.2024 - DE000GX2CUW8
04.02.24 22:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000GX2CUW8 PH.AUTOC.C28.10.2024 RHO5 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.02.2024: WARBA_02 The instrument DE000GX2CUW8 PH.AUTOC.C28.10.2024 RHO5 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.02.2024: WARBA_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|79,86 CHF
|79,86 CHF
|- CHF
|0,00%
|02.02./19:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000GX2CUW8
|GX2CUW
|89,84 CHF
|- CHF
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|79,86 CHF
|0,00%
|30.01.24
