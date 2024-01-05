Das Instrument DE000LB4QR56 Easy-AktAnl DUO 24(26) MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.01.2024: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4QR56 Easy-AktAnl DUO 24(26) MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.01.2024: WARLB_01