Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.01.2024 - DE000LB4QR56
05.01.24 00:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB4QR56 Easy-AktAnl DUO 24(26) MBG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.01.2024: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4QR56 Easy-AktAnl DUO 24(26) MBG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.01.2024: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|976,39 €
|976,24 €
|0,15 €
|+0,02%
|04.01./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB4RA54
|LB4RA5
|1.000 €
|973,92 €
976,39
+0,02%
100,75
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|976,39 €
|+0,02%
|04.01.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|976,40 €
|+0,25%
|04.01.24
