Das Instrument DE000LB4PFA2 Deep-Exp-Z 22.03.2030 AXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.01.2024: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB4PFA2 Deep-Exp-Z 22.03.2030 AXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.01.2024: WARLB_01