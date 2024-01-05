Das Instrument DE000HVB8F26 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 24(27)DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.01.2024: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB8F26 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 24(27)DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.01.2024: WARUN_03