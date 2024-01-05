Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 05.01.2024 - DE000HVB8F26
05.01.24 00:54
Das Instrument DE000HVB8F26 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 24(27)DBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 05.01.2024: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB8F26 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 24(27)DBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 05.01.2024: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB8F26
|HVB8F2
|101,25 €
|101,25 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|03.01.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,25 €
|0,00%
|03.01.24
Aktuell
