Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect Last Minu. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 04.12.2023 - DE000PD99XC7
03.12.23 22:21
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PD99XC7 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24)CBK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.12.2023: WARBN_03 The instrument DE000PD99XC7 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.23(24)CBK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.12.2023: WARBN_03
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.12./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PD99XC7
|PD99XC
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.11.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.