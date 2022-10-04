Erweiterte Funktionen
Garant Cap Anleihe auf BMW . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 04.10.2022 - DE000HVB7406
04.10.22 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB7406 HVB-Gar.Anl.22(04.10.2027)BMW WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.10.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB7406 HVB-Gar.Anl.22(04.10.2027)BMW WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.10.2022: WARUN_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.10./21:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB7406
|HVB740
|101,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|30.09.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.