Aktienanleihe Protect auf Daim. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 04.10.2022 - DE000HVB73W5
04.10.22 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB73W5 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)DTG WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 04.10.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB73W5 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)DTG WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 04.10.2022: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.10./21:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB73W5
|HVB73W
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|30.09.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00
|0,00%
|30.09.22
